Chandigarh Housing Board officials directed to clear pending files on priority

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Yashpal Garg has directed its officials to clear pending files on priority basis, failing which strict action will be taken against them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garg has asked for a list of all pending cases by January 16, so a review meeting can be fixed for each case before fixing the responsibility.

In the directions given to the officials, he said, “I am getting complaints/information where applications are being delayed for minor issues like spelling mistakes while there is no doubt of genuineness. In some cases, unnecessary additional affidavits/indemnity bonds/undertakings are being asked. Some cases are being delayed in the name of check-lists.”

The CEO said the attitude was not in line with the administration’s efforts to simplify its processes and will not be tolerated. “I have asked for a copy of the deficiency letters so that strict actions can be initiated against the officers of negative mentality,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garg further said in the note sent to the officials, that, we have modified our all affidavits/indemnity bonds/undertakings during the last three years for safeguarding the interests of CHB and its officers. “I don’t see any need for additional affidavits/indemnity bonds unless there are exceptionally justified reasons. Each additional affidavit/indemnity bond involves many things for the applicants-cost, delay, inconvenience and harassment,” he said.

The CEO said we need to be satisfied with the genuineness of applicants, while the responsibility of the information/document lies upon them, adding, “We have to come out of the clerical mentality to dig out minor mistakes and then delay/reject the work. We are in the responsible positions to do the work and not cause unnecessary delays/rejections.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said there can be delays/rejections, but as an exception it should not be because of our inefficiency and malafide intentions.