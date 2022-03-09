Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board puts 16 properties on auction

Chandigarh Housing Board is offering 16 properties, including, for the first time, eight freehold commercial sites
The Chandigarh Housing Board is also offering eight residential units, sized 425 square feet to 1,027 square feet and located in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63. (Stock image)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 02:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of its latest e-auction, the Chandigarh Housing Board is offering 16 properties, including, for the first time, eight freehold commercial sites.

All commercial properties are booths in Sector 51A, ranging from 207 square feet to 241 square feet in size. A total of eight residential units, sized 425 square feet to 1,027 square feet and located in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63, are also being offered.

All willing participants can visit CHB’s official website www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids.

