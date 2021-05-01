Chandigarh Housing Board receives 105 e-bids for 36 dwelling units

The Chandigarh Housing Board has received 105 bids for 36 dwelling units in the e-auction of its properties.

The CHB had invited e-tenders for the sale of 109 built-up dwelling units on a free-hold basis. The units are available in Sector 38 (West), Sector 49, Sector 51 and in Sector 63. The last date for submission of e-bids was April 30 by 2pm.

All the technical e-bids (first envelope) were opened as per the schedule at 3pm on Friday and all the e-bids have been declared technically qualified.

The chief executive officer of CHB, Yashpal Garg, said, “This time, the response has been very good; last year no bid was received for these units. We reduced the reserve prices of these units by about 10%. Total 105 bids have been received against 36 dwelling units.”

Considering curfew/lockdown related issues due to the pandemic, the financial bids (second envelope) will be opened on May 3 from 10am onwards, said Garg.

The details of successful highest bidders for each of the dwelling units will be uploaded on the website, www.chbonline.in, after opening of all the financial e-bids. Considering that a total 105 e-bids have been received, it is expected that the opening of financial bids may take some time and the result of the e-tender may be uploaded on the website by the afternoon of May 3.

The highest bidder is allowed to deposit 25% of the bid amount within five working days.