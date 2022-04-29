Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition

Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41.

Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday’s drive.

CHB officials said people were given time to remove the illegal construction before adding that the action has been taken only after they non-compliance. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the demolition drive was being carried out as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court and would continue in the coming days.

On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.

Residents have also built additional rooms and added balconies to the houses by covering additional areas.