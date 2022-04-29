Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition

Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the Chandigarh Housing Board team in the wake of strong opposition to demolition drive from the residents
Additional structures being taken down during the Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41. (HT Photo)
Additional structures being taken down during the Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41.

Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday’s drive.

CHB officials said people were given time to remove the illegal construction before adding that the action has been taken only after they non-compliance. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the demolition drive was being carried out as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court and would continue in the coming days.

On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.

Residents have also built additional rooms and added balconies to the houses by covering additional areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises in Mumbai, on April 28, 2022. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

    Mumbai boils amid heatwave in other parts of state

    Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra's interior districts, temperatures in Mumbai too have been consistently high over the past 10 days.

  • This has triggered panic among residents of Purab Premium Apartments, Mohali, who say that the society, which was once considered a safe haven, is becoming an increasingly dangerous place to live in and incidents of drunken hooliganism, harassment, and now assault have become common, but the authorities have completely failed to tackle them. (HT File)

    Mohali: Security concerns at Purab Premium Apartments deepen as woman gets assaulted

    A day after a 28-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 14th floor at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 after an argument with a male friend, three Zirakpur women assaulted a woman at the society late on Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old woman who had ended her life a day earlier was a resident of Sector 52, but was staying with her male friend at the society.

  • So far, 474,296 children in the age group 12-18 have got their first dose in the city out of which 93024 are in the age of 12-15. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

    BMC reduces number of CVCs owing to low turnout

    Mumbai: With the city's adult population fully vaccinated as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and less number of those eligible for booster doses coming to the centres, the civic body has been gradually shutting down its vaccination centres. In the last month, it has temporarily shut 50 of its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) with zero or less than 10% footfall. In the last two months, BMC had 150 vaccination centres.

  • Chandigarh MC is planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles. (Bloomberg)

    Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles

    The municipal corporation is mulling entry tax on all commercial vehicles entering the city and the finance and contract committee (F&CC) is likely to formulate a policy on the subject. The proposal mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the MC was taken up in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here on Thursday.

  • Shelar, former head of the Mumbai unit of BJP, claimed that the talks were on between BJP and NCP to induct the latter into Devendra Fadnavis-led state government (HT PHOTO)

    BJP discussed alliance with NCP in 2017, claims Ashish Shelar

    Mumbai: Claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that there was a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party in 2017 by inducting the latter into the ruling alliance has created a flutter in the political corridors in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the proposal got derailed as NCP wanted Sena to be junked from the alliance.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out