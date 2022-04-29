Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition
Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41.
Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday’s drive.
CHB officials said people were given time to remove the illegal construction before adding that the action has been taken only after they non-compliance. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion.
CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the demolition drive was being carried out as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court and would continue in the coming days.
On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.
Residents have also built additional rooms and added balconies to the houses by covering additional areas.
-
Mumbai boils amid heatwave in other parts of state
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra's interior districts, temperatures in Mumbai too have been consistently high over the past 10 days.
-
Mohali: Security concerns at Purab Premium Apartments deepen as woman gets assaulted
A day after a 28-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 14th floor at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 after an argument with a male friend, three Zirakpur women assaulted a woman at the society late on Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old woman who had ended her life a day earlier was a resident of Sector 52, but was staying with her male friend at the society.
-
BMC reduces number of CVCs owing to low turnout
Mumbai: With the city's adult population fully vaccinated as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and less number of those eligible for booster doses coming to the centres, the civic body has been gradually shutting down its vaccination centres. In the last month, it has temporarily shut 50 of its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) with zero or less than 10% footfall. In the last two months, BMC had 150 vaccination centres.
-
Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles
The municipal corporation is mulling entry tax on all commercial vehicles entering the city and the finance and contract committee (F&CC) is likely to formulate a policy on the subject. The proposal mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the MC was taken up in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here on Thursday.
-
BJP discussed alliance with NCP in 2017, claims Ashish Shelar
Mumbai: Claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that there was a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party in 2017 by inducting the latter into the ruling alliance has created a flutter in the political corridors in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the proposal got derailed as NCP wanted Sena to be junked from the alliance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics