Chandigarh: IGNOU extends last date for online admission

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online admission to its masters, bachelors, PG diplomas, diplomas and certificate programmes, and online re-registration of all masters and bachelors for the 2024-2025 session till July 15.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, senior regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said students should re-register for the subsequent year/semester to continue their studies. For the re-registration process, the candidate has to register himself/herself on the official website—https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. (HT File)
Bhanu Pratap Singh, senior regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, informed that interested applicants can apply online for admission to its various degrees, diplomas and certificate programmes of their choice on its official website—www.ignou.ac.in.

SC/ST students will be admitted without any fee in some of the diplomas, PG diplomas and graduate programmes. They will just have to upload all necessary documents for fee exemption, said the director.

Singh said students should re-register for the subsequent year/semester to continue their studies. For the re-registration process, the candidate has to register himself/herself on the official website—https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Whereas, those who have already registered can simply log in with the ID and password, and fill up the registration and submit the requisite fees online. In case a learner faces any difficulty, he/she can approach the office of the regional centre for support.

