Chandigarh: Encroachments removed from Sector-26 grain market

The UT administration on Saturday conducted a joint demolition drive to remove encroachments at the Sector-26 grain market.

The demolition drive at the Sector-26 grain market was jointly carried out by the UT Estate Office, market committee and municipal corporation. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During the demolition drive, which was carried out by the Estate Office, market committee and municipal corporation, around 60 hutments were demolished and vendors sitting illegally in the market were removed. The drive was carried out in the presence of the police force.

“The Estate Office conducted the demolition drive under the supervision of SDM East, after the orders were issued by deputy commissioner, from 8 am to 4 pm. As many as 60 hutments were set up in the grain market. Earlier too, the department had conducted a drive in the same market but people managed to build the hutments again,” said an official of the Estate Office.

The department conducted the drive despite people’s resentment citing that they are adopting a zero-tolerance policy regarding encroachment.

Besides this, the administration also demolished a concrete structure in Manimajra’s Shastri Nagar where some people were trying to build a concrete house on agricultural land. The Estate Office is conducting a survey regarding illegal construction and encroachment across the city so as to clear the illegal encroachment.