Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for 35-lakh fraud

An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Sector-32 resident of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

In his complaint, Surinder Kumar had told the police that in 2014, he paid ₹35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.

The accused later entered into an agreement with Surinder to return the money at 18% interest, but failed to honour even this pact.

Acting on Kumar’s complaint, police booked Shukla under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector-34 police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.