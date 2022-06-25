Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for ₹35-lakh fraud
An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Sector-32 resident of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.
In his complaint, Surinder Kumar had told the police that in 2014, he paid ₹35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.
The accused later entered into an agreement with Surinder to return the money at 18% interest, but failed to honour even this pact.
Acting on Kumar’s complaint, police booked Shukla under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector-34 police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.
Passenger amenities committee inspects Chandigarh, Mohali railway stations
Passenger Amenities Committee chairman PK Krishan Dass, along with other members, visited the Chandigarh and Mohali railway stations on Friday and inspected the various passenger amenities. The committee also suggested provision of a tray beneath the mobile charging points in waiting rooms and platforms. At Mohali, all toilets were found to be well maintained. The committee appreciated the wall paintings displaying the cultural heritage of Punjab in the station's waiting rooms.
Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely. The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools
With the UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School, Sarangpur, its teachers and students will be temporarily adjusted in other schools. Headmistress Manjula and 300 students of Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to Government Model High School, Sector 12.
10% water cut in city thanks to low rains
Mumbai Inadequate rainfall during June means that Mumbaikars will be facing a 10% cut in regular water supply, starting Monday (June 27). The overall water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city has dipped below 10% due to inadequate rainfall this month. As of June 24, these lakes have 9.77% useful water quantity.
BJP troika helped Shinde shift rebel MLAs out of state on the sly
When Eknath Shinde began his political coup to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government by breaking away from Shiv Sena, three second-rung leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party played a crucial role behind the scenes. The state leadership was roped in at a later stage.
