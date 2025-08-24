Chandigarh: In a first, SOI fields woman for PUCSC presidential race

For the first time in the party’s history, the Students Organisation of India (SOI) has picked a woman – Seerat of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) – to fight for the president’s post in the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections. SOI’s presidential pick Seerat is a student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology. (HT Photo)

UIET is the biggest department in PU and has a lot of votes. Even last year, SOI, which is the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal, had fielded Tarun Sidhu from UIET, though he couldn’t make much of an impact.

This year’s choice reflects a change in party policy – not only has it gone with a woman candidate, it has also picked a party worker instead of choosing a parachute candidate like it did last year. Sidhu had jumped ship from the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti just before the elections.

SOI election in-charge Harkamal Singh Bhuregill said, “All senior members had seen Seerat working hard over the past three years. She had joined SOI in the first year of her bachelors course and has no political background. The party cadre will be more motivated to campaign for one of our own.”

Seerat is the second presidential face to be named so far. Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar was the first to announce their presidential pick, Jobanpreet of the department of Philosophy on Friday. Interestingly, PSU Lalkaar, which has gone with a woman candidate in every election since 2017, has changed tack this time. Joban has been chosen in view of his work for the party over the last year.