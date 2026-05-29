Chandigarh: INLD demands rollback of fuel, LPG prices by May 31

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Thursday accused the Centre and state governments of using fuel pricing as a tool for revenue generation and profiteering.

Recalling the period before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said BJP leaders had then criticised rising fuel prices and the weakening rupee, blaming the Congress-led government for poor economic management. (HT File)

At a briefing, Singh criticised the recent increase in petrol, diesel prices, domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices alleging that consumers were being burdened despite a fall in international crude oil prices.

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Demanding an immediate rollback in fuel and gas price hikes, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader warned that the party would hold protests at district headquarters across Haryana on June 1 if prices were not reduced by May 31.

Singh said people were already grappling with inflation, rising transport costs and mounting household expenses while governments and oil companies continue to earn massive revenues. He alleged that before the five assembly elections, when crude oil prices had crossed $110 per barrel, the government had maintained there was no proposal to hike fuel prices. “However, after the elections, prices of petrol and diesel were repeatedly increased despite crude oil falling below $100 per barrel,” he alleged.

Recalling the period before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said BJP leaders had then criticised rising fuel prices and the weakening rupee, blaming the Congress-led government for poor economic management. He claimed that in 2013 central taxes on petrol and diesel were far lower.

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