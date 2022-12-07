Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh invites suggestions for Excise Policy 2023-24

Published on Dec 07, 2022

The suggestions can be e-mailed to epolicychd2023.24 @gmail.com or a hard copy of the same may be submitted in the office of AETC, UT excise and taxation department, Sector 17, up to 5 pm on December 13.

The UT excise and taxation department has sought suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders for the formulation of the 2023-24 Excise Policy. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT excise and taxation department has sought suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders for the formulation of the 2023-24 Excise Policy.

An official said the suggestions will be discussed at a meeting with stakeholders, which will be convened under the chairpersonship of the deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner, at the UT Guest House on December 14 .

“The excise officials wanted to consult all stakeholders before formulating the policy, so that the concerns of all stakeholders could be addressed ,” the official said, adding that separate meetings would be held with stakeholders, including retail sale liquor licensees, all wholesale liquor licensees, representatives of the hotels and bars associations and bottling plant licensees.

