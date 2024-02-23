Chandigarh: Journalists’ Literature Festival set to ignite ideas

The Chandigarh Press Club will host the inaugural edition of the “Journalists’ Literature Festival” on the club premises in Sector 27 from February 23 to 25. Sessions at the Journalists’ Literature Festival will be conducted in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, starting from 11.30 am. (HT File Photo)

Over 50 journalists from Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kolkata and Bangalore, along with authors and translators from across the country, will share their expert views on society through the lens of journalism.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The three-day event, with the theme “By the journalists, for the society”, is open to the public. Sessions will be conducted in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, starting from 11.30 am.

On the first day, there will be sessions on the Indian military’s bravery, the significance of translation in spreading information, and the importance of Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi literature in regional identity. These sessions will be followed by a “Kavi Sammelan”, where journalists from the region will recite their poetry.

Day 2 will include sessions on Hindi journalism and sports in India. Additionally, sessions on national and regional politics, as well as the India-US relationship, will be held. The day will conclude with a musical evening and a game of tambola for club members.

The third day will start with a session on fiction writing, followed by a session on alternative media. There will also be a session on cricket and exploring women’s history in India.