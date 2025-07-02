Chandigarh: June GST collection sees 2% decline compared to last year

After witnessing a surge in May, the goods and services tax (GST) collection in Chandigarh saw a marginal dip of 2% in June compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the GST collection for June 2025 stood at ₹220 crore, which is ₹4 crore less than the collection in June 2024. In March, the collection rose by 1%, reaching ₹ 241 crore, while February saw a 12% rise at ₹ 236 crore. However, this follows a brief decline in December 2024, where GST collections dropped by 20%. (PTI)

This decline follows a 53% jump in the collection seen in May 2025, when the city registered ₹363 crore in collections— ₹126 crore higher than the ₹237 crore recorded in May 2024. The upward trend was also visible in April, which saw a 7% increase, with ₹334 crore collected as against ₹313 crore last year.

Recovery was evident in January 2025 with an 8% increase, bringing the monthly collection to ₹271 crore.