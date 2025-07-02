Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: June GST collection sees 2% decline compared to last year

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2025 10:30 AM IST

This decline follows a 53% jump in the collection seen in May 2025, when the city registered ₹363 crore in collections— ₹126 crore higher than the ₹237 crore recorded in May 2024.

After witnessing a surge in May, the goods and services tax (GST) collection in Chandigarh saw a marginal dip of 2% in June compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the GST collection for June 2025 stood at 220 crore, which is 4 crore less than the collection in June 2024.

In March, the collection rose by 1%, reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>241 crore, while February saw a 12% rise at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>236 crore. However, this follows a brief decline in December 2024, where GST collections dropped by 20%. (PTI)
In March, the collection rose by 1%, reaching 241 crore, while February saw a 12% rise at 236 crore. However, this follows a brief decline in December 2024, where GST collections dropped by 20%. (PTI)

This decline follows a 53% jump in the collection seen in May 2025, when the city registered 363 crore in collections— 126 crore higher than the 237 crore recorded in May 2024. The upward trend was also visible in April, which saw a 7% increase, with 334 crore collected as against 313 crore last year.

In March, the collection rose by 1%, reaching 241 crore, while February saw a 12% rise at 236 crore. However, this follows a brief decline in December 2024, where GST collections dropped by 20%. Recovery was evident in January 2025 with an 8% increase, bringing the monthly collection to 271 crore.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: June GST collection sees 2% decline compared to last year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On