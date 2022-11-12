Chandigarh: Junior engineer suspended for failing to maintain cycle track

UT chief engineer CB Ojha has suspended junior engineer Trilochan Singh for failing to maintain the cycle tracks in good condition under his jurisdiction. A show-cause notice was also issued to area subdivisional engineer Mohal Lal, who has been asked to reply within 15 days.

The UT chief engineer conducted a random checking in sectors and found the cycle tracks in sectors 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 in bad shape. All these sectors fall under the jurisdiction of Trilochan and Mohal.

Ojha said, “The junior engineer has been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to SDE, who has been asked to file a reply within two weeks, failing which action will be taken against him.”

Instructions have also been given to the executive engineer, subdivisional engineer, and junior engineer of the department to periodically check and monitor the cycle tracks of the city, so that these can be kept in good condition to offer the best riding quality to the cyclists.

Also, the engineering department of the Chandigarh administration has started the work of re-carpeting of cycle tracks on mission mode basis.

The cycle tracks/stretches which were damaged by the recent rain/leakage due to passing of underground services has been given top priority for re-carpeting.

Out of total 52 kilometres of damaged cycle tracks found during the detailed survey, the work on 17 kilometers has been completed and remaining work on 35km will be completed within one month’s time at a cost of ₹3.8 crore, officials said.

The engineering department has recently finished the detailed survey of the cycle tracks/stretches of the entire city to judge the existing condition of the cycle tracks and accordingly, the re-carpeting work was undertaken on the damaged cycle tracks.

