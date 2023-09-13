Chandigarh: Junior resident doctor ‘slaps’ patient’s family

Authorities at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, initiated an inquiry after a complaint was received about a junior resident doctor’s alleged aggressive behaviour towards a dengue patient’s family member on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The doctor had allegedly slapped the relative and acted inappropriately towards a female security guard. Amritpal Singh, 27, of Nawanshahr, said as his father condition deteriorated, he approached the nursing station.

“Upon being advised by the hospital staff to contact a doctor, I entered the room where the doctor was asleep. After waking him, he grabbed my collar, slapped me, and began yelling,” he said. The female security guard had also submitted a complaint to the chief security officer after the incident. She stated in her complaint that a junior resident doctor forcefully took her ID card and used inappropriate language.

GMCH-32 security in-charge Dr Amandeep Singh said, “I received a report and have forwarded the matter to HoD, medicine department, and medical superintendent.” When contacted, the junior resident said he was instructed not to discuss the matter with the media. Director Principal GMCH Dr Jasbinder Kaur has initiated an investigation into the matter

