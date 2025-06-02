Chandigarh: Kataria unveils logo of anti-drug campaign

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria unveiled the official logo of ‘Mothers against drugs’ campaign during a ceremony held at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Sunday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria unveiling the logo of ‘Mothers against drugs’ campaign at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Campaign founder and author Khushwant Singh, and strategic lead for grassroots outreach and campaign co-convenor Sanna Kaushal were also present at the event.

Kataria appreciated the initiative and said efforts by the civil society were needed to complement the efforts of the government in the war against drugs. He added that he will also be visiting some of the border districts in the coming months to address the issue.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Punjab Lit Foundation, seeks to empower mothers as the first line of defence against substance abuse through awareness, community mobilisation and behavioural guidance.

The initiative was born out of Singh’s 170 km grassroots walk across Punjab in 2023-24. Singh remarked, “The idea originated from our first initiative called ‘People’s walk against drugs’ in which women turned up in large numbers. We realised that mothers can be encouraged and trained to become the first force against drug use.”

“The logo isn’t just a symbol but a call to action. Punjab’s mothers are deeply distressed but equally determined. If we equip them with the right knowledge and tools, they can be the first firewall between their children and the menace of drugs. Each mother sensitised is a child saved,” said Kaushal.