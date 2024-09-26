Chandigarh: Key policies stuck as MC running sans chief

Several important policies, which are essential for smooth functioning and revenue generation, for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) are stuck as the institute is being run without a regular municipal commissioner for the past 45 days now. In the supplementary agenda for the House meeting, the MC proposed strengthening of stormwater drainage system for the smooth disposal of rainwater during heavy rains in various parts of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Though the MC will hold a monthly House meeting on Thursday, the House will only discuss a few development-related agendas as no policy agenda has been included in the agenda and supplementary agenda list.

As per MC officials, door-to-door garbage collection, new property tax bylaws, operation and maintenance of community centres, and advertisement-related policy are among the few matters that need urgent intervention and detailed discussion.

However, with the regular post of municipal commissioner lying vacant for a month now, the policies are yet to be framed and proposed.

In the supplementary agenda for the House meeting, the MC proposed strengthening of stormwater drainage system for the smooth disposal of rainwater during heavy rains in various parts of the city; laying of sewer pipelines; procurement of new vehicles for operation and maintenance of water supply network; strengthening of sewerage system by shifting the existing sewer line among others. The civic body included just two development-related agendas in the main agenda list released on Monday. The agenda includes proposed plan for upgrading stadium in Khuda Alisher at a cost of ₹1.75 crore and construction of pedestrian path on internal roads of rehabilitation EWS Colony, Dhanas.

AAP’s tenure a complete failure: Ex-mayor Gupta

“AAP’s first-ever mayoral tenure in Chandigarh led by mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor is a complete failure of governance, and the party failed to address key issues being faced by the city. Despite six months in office, the mayor has not initiated any new development projects, leaving residents and councillors disillusioned with the party’s governance. In the past six months, no new development work has been started, yet Dhalor is frequently seen inaugurating projects initiated by former BJP mayors,” said former mayor Anup Gupta.

He claimed that during the previous BJP-led administration, development work was actively pursued, but under AAP’s tenure, the situation has worsened. “Even AAP and Congress councillors admit that their projects were being executed when the BJP was in power, but no new initiatives have started under their own party’s rule,” he added.