Chandigarh | Kidnapping, rape accused who managed to evade police for 22 yrs nabbed

On the run for 22 years, a man wanted for rape and kidnapping of a 11-year-old girl was finally arrested by the proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police on Saturday.

He was identified as Mukesh Kumar, 41, of Uttar Pardesh.

A case against him was registered on October 20, 2000, by the minor’s father. He told the police that the 11-year-old had left their hutment around 9.30pm and not returned. He also conveyed his suspicions about Mukesh to the police. Though the cops were able to trace and rescue the girl within a week, Mukesh managed to flee.

He was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

Mukesh was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of chief judicial magistrate CL Mohan on October 2001 as police failed to arrest him.

For 22 years, Mukesh managed to remain in the hiding but was nabbed as part of a focussed drive against heinous criminals. The teams received information about Mukesh’s presence in Uttar Pradesh through human intelligence and conducted a raid. The accused made one last attempt to flee but was nabbed from a field after a chase.

