Chandigarh Kings walk home with Chandigarh Premier League T20 trophy

Chandigarh Kings lifted the Chandigarh Premier League T20 trophy after scripting a thrilling 8-run victory over Capital Strikers in the final at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Chandigarh Kings team posing with the Chandigarh Premier League T20 trophy. (HT)

Electing to field first, Kings made 162 in 19.4 overs, losing all wickets. Aarush Bhandari’s quickfire 36 off just 20 balls provided Kings with a flying start. Sanyam Saini’s composed 46 off 31 balls studded with classy boundaries, anchored the innings. Jaskirat Singh Mehra (4/22) starred for the Strikers.

Chasing 163 to win, the Strikers got off to a blazing start with Arjun Azad’s explosive 44 off 22 balls which put Kings on the back foot. However, the introduction of captain Shivam Bhambri into the attack turned the tide, as he claimed four vital wickets (4/26) including the dangerous looking Nipun Sharda (42 off 35). Wickets fell at regular intervals, combined with a crucial spell by Rohit Dhanda (3/27) dented Strikers’ hopes.

Despite a brave late cameo from Jaskirat Singh Mehra (25 not out off 13 balls), the Strikers fell short, finishing at 154/9 in 20 overs to ensure Kings a hard-fought 8-run win. Ajay Chaudhary, owner of the Chandigarh Kings announced the prize money of INR ₹5 lakh to his winning team for being the champion.