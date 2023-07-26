Empowering creativity: Printmakers felicitated in Chandigarh

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) felicitated three etching printmaking machines to artists Ravinder Singh, Mohan Kumar, and Jintu Mohan Kalita, to encourage them to bring to reality their creative vision. L-R: Awardees Ravinder Singh; Jintu Mohan Kalita; and Mohan Kumar (HT Photos)

The winning printmakers were awarded in a ceremony at the CLKA Open Hand Art Studios Le-Corbusier Centre Sector 19, Chandigarh on Wednesday by chief guest Sorabh Kumar Arora (PCS), director cultural affairs, UT. Works of the awardees will also be on display at the galleries till July 30.

The first prize went to Chandigarh-based Ravinder Singh, who won a floor model etching press (24”x36”). The second awardee was Jintu Mohan Kalita, of Assam, who won a tabletop etching press (18”x36”) and the third was Mohan Kumar who won a mini press, said CLKA chairperson Bheem Malhotra.

“The CLKA had recently introduced the Open Hand Art Studios Scholarship and Award (2023-24), under which printmaking machines and a mini press were to be awarded. The competition was open to printmakers from across the country,” he added.

“These machines are quite expensive and most young artists cannot afford them, so it is tough for them to pursue their work. So, we wanted to make them independent by awarding the machines. This is for the second time that an art Akademi has awarded equipment to artists. Now they can work from home and even train others. The jury chose the winners based on their creativity, work over the years, and vision as artists,” explained Malhotra.

A pass-out of the Government College of Art, awardee Ravinder said he is delighted to have received the award. “It will save a lot of effort and time which is involved in taking out manual prints or rushing to the private studios for just one print. But now, I will be able to give art lovers a chance to understand and appreciate printmaking, work on new projects, and encourage budding printmakers of the region,” he said.

Kalita added that he is glad that the Akademi considered the needs of artists. “It is a wonderful way forward. With these machines, we will be able to work more efficiently and share our expertise with fellow artists,” he said.

