Chandigarh: Law minister Meghwal bats for digital detox

ByJasmeh Kaur, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Meghwal, speaking at PU, Chandigarh, highlighted the emergence of cloud computing, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing

Union minister of law and justice Arjun Meghwal spoke about the importance of doing a digital detox in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology at the fourth memorial lecture organised in the memory of former Chief Justice of India, late Madan Mohan Punchhi, at the Law Auditorium, Panjab University (PU), on Saturday. The lecture was organised by the Competent Foundation on “Tackling the challenges created by artificial intelligence through the existing legal framework.”

Union minister of law and justice Arjun Meghwal speaking during the memorial lecture organised in the memory of former Chief Justice of India, late Madan Mohan Punchhi, at Panjab University’s Law Auditorium on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Union minister of law and justice Arjun Meghwal speaking during the memorial lecture organised in the memory of former Chief Justice of India, late Madan Mohan Punchhi, at Panjab University's Law Auditorium on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Meghwal traced the evolution of industries in different eras, from industry 1.0 to industry 4.0. He also spoke about the emergence of cloud computing, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing. He recounted how children now prioritise using gadgets over fostering personal relations. He also focused on connecting historical perspectives with modern technological challenges, discussing the fundamental values of liberty, equality and fraternity. Meghwal further provided examples of The French Revolution, BR Ambedkar and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in guiding a constitutional integration of AI into society.

Justice Arun Palli of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the existing legal tools available to tackle the challenges posed by AI, as well as the potential gaps that need to be addressed. He underscored the importance of the legal system in accommodating the rapid growth of AI technologies while ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in their use.

Director of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Shruti Bedi, emphasised that AI could help address India’s backlog of over 4.5 crore pending legal cases. Citing examples from countries like China and Estonia, she showcased the benefits of using AI components in the judicial system, but also warned the attendees that the process may lead to the dissemination of incorrect information.

