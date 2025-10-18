Chandigarh: Law student who crushed 2 sisters under Thar arrested

Two days after a 22-year-old died and her elder sister sustained critical injuries after being crushed under a Thar in Sector 46, Chandigarh, police arrested the accused, who is a law student and son of a tehsiladar posted in Punjab.

The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Neroshpreet Singh, a law student originally from Amritsar, Punjab, who currently lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 16.

Police had already seized the red Thar car involved in the accident. During interrogation, the accused stated that he was scared after the accident and thus fled.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday in Sector 46 when Burail resident Sojef, 22, and her younger sister Isha, 24, were crossing the road. A speeding red Thar hit them, killing Sojef on the spot, and leaving Isha with critical injuries. Isha continues to be under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Sojef was a BA student at Dev Samaj College, Sector 46, and was also pursuing a beauty parlour course.

Family members said that both sisters were hardworking and promising. Following the accident, on Thursday, the deceased’s family and local residents surrounded the Burail police station. They raised slogans against the police and alleged that the police were trying to protect the accused. Outpost in-charge Gurjeevan Singh was removed after the protest. Police investigations revealed that the recovered red Thar already had 14 challans issued for dangerous driving.