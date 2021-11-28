Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association signs pact with Portuguese coach
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association signs pact with Portuguese coach

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with Marco Seruca, a coach from Portugal and former Davis Cupper
Portuguese Tennis coach Marco Seruca and other dignitaries at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Giving a push to improve the quality of tennis training in the region, the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Marco Seruca, a coach from Portugal and former Davis Cupper.

The MoU (initially for 1-year extendable further by 4-years) was signed between Megh Raj, chief operating officer, CLTA, and Marco Seruca at the conference room of the CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Javier Sansierra, honorary international adviser, International Tennis Federation /Association of Tennis Professionals international official (Madrid, Spain), was also present during the signing.

Under the protocol, the training and coaching systems at the CLTA will receive a big boost. A high-performance centre of international standards will be set up at the CLTA to upgrade training facilities, improve the coaching standards and familiarise trainees with the latest skills. This will be beneficial as trainees will be exposed to top-class techniques in Chandigarh, stated a release.

