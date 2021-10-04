Chandigarh likely to see below average rain till December: IMD

After experiencing 19% surplus rain in September, Chandigarh is likely to see mostly dry October, November and December.

According to the Long Range Forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next season, from October to December, there is over 35% probability for the city to get less than average rainfall expected during this period.

Chandigarh received 172.5mm rain in September this year, 19% more than the normal of 145.2mm. This was also the highest precipitation in the month since 2018.

The average rain for October is 21.9mm, November 9.4mm and December 21.9mm, according to IMD.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The monsoon months are usually followed by a dry period, with October to December sometimes not even seeing 0mm rain. Only states and regions affected by the north-east monsoon get good rains during these months.”

October already wettest since 2018

Though it is not expected to witness excess rain, October this year, with 0.8mm rain on Saturday, is already the wettest since 2018, as per IMD data.

The city recorded no showers in October 2020 and received only trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm) in October 2019. The year before that saw 18.6mm rain in the month.

According to Singh, chances of rain now remain unlikely and monsoon retreat is expected soon. Monsoon withdrawal is announced when no rain is recorded in the whole region for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature rose from 33.2°C on Saturday to 33.8°C on Sunday, one degree above normal. Though the minimum temperature decreased from 24.7°C to 23.7°C, it was still five notches above normal.