Chandigarh likely to see cloudy weather on Christmas

With western disturbances (WD) active in the region, cloudy weather is expected in the city on Christmas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thereafter, due to a fresh set of WD, which will affect the city from Sunday, light to moderate rain up to 30mm is likely.

An IMD official said a fall in the maximum temperature can be expected in the next two to three days. “It can drop by over 5 degrees if it rains during the day. However, Christmas day is expected to be warm, on the lines of past few days,” the official said.

Meanwhile, after Thursday, the city recorded trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm) on Friday morning as well.

The minimum temperature decreased from 8.2°C on Thursday to 6.6°C on Friday, but was still one degree above normal, while the maximum temperature went up from 22.1°C to 23°C, two notches above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 16°C and 22°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 7°C and 9°C.