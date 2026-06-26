Chandigarh: Limit oil consumption, say PGI experts

A person should consume 3 tablespoons of edible oil daily, approximately 15 ml, including all sources, totaling 500 ml a month. Experts deliberating on healthy edible oil consumption at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) emphasised limiting daily oil intake as recommended by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and promote a healthier life. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) India noncommunicable diseases (NCD) Profile (2018), NCDs contribute to nearly 67% of all deaths in the country. (HT File)

PGIMER held a northern regional workshop on the topic “Roadmap for replacing trans-fats with healthier oil in India” on Thursday. Dr JS Thakur from the department of community medicine and school of public health explained that consuming trans fats and excessive oil increases the risk of non-communicable diseases in Northern India including cardiovascular, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes and dementia.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) India noncommunicable diseases (NCD) Profile (2018), NCDs contribute to nearly 67% of all deaths in the country.

Director CSIR-IMTech Dr Alka Rao said, excessive oil consumption and the consumption of reused oil affect health significantly. “Anything in excess will harm the body. Consumption of edible oil is significantly high in the Northern region.” The different edible oils contain different essential fatty acids. Therefore, for balance, it is recommended to use a variety of edible oils within the given limit rather than consuming only one type of oil constantly. The reheating of oil leads to the generation of trans fats, which are harmful to the body. Any type of trans fat is bad for health.

Central government data reflects that India’s per capita domestic consumption of edible oils has increased substantially from 5.67kg/year in rural areas in 2004-05 to 10.58kg per year in 2022-23 and in urban areas, from 7.92kg/year in 2004-05 to 11.78kg/year.

Dr Alka further highlighted that when buying any oil or food product, the levels of trans fats need to be checked. It is good to not consume edibles containing industrial trans fat but if one must consume them, the quantity should not exceed 2%. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the quantity of industrial trans fatty acids to be 2% of the total oils or fats present in any food product. WHO recommends limiting trans-fat intake to less than 1% of total daily energy intake, equivalent to less than 2gm per day for a 2,000-calorie diet.

The experts in the workshop underscored that scientific evidence demonstrates high trans-fat intake is associated with a 34% increase in all-cause mortality and a 28% increase in deaths due to coronary heart disease. Globally, trans-fat consumption is estimated to cause more than 5 lakh premature deaths from coronary heart disease annually, while in India it is associated with an estimated 77,000 cardiovascular disease-related deaths each year. These figures reinforce the importance of eliminating trans fats from the food supply and promoting healthier edible oil alternatives as a key strategy for reducing the burden of NCDs.

Despite being the fourth largest overall edible vegetable oil producer in the world, India imports 50-60% of edible oil to fulfil its domestic consumption.