Chandigarh Lit Fest kicks off today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 08:12 am IST

Being organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) at the Lake Club, against the serene backdrop of Sukhna Lake, the festival will host a series of interactive sessions, book launches and creative-writing workshops

The 13th edition of the two-day Chandigarh Literature Festival (CLF Literati 2025) will kick off on Saturday, bringing together a vibrant mix of authors, poets, artists and filmmakers for a celebration of literature, creativity and contemporary thought.

Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, chairperson of CLS and festival director of CLF Literati 2025, said that this year’s edition promises a thoughtful and engaging programme. “We have planned an interesting line-up of authors from across India who will be seen in discussion with well-established interlocutors on issues that continue to shape contemporary discourse,” Dr Misra added.

Among the most-awaited sessions on Day 1 is the one featuring ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, known for his iconic advertising campaigns. Acclaimed actress and poet Sandhya Mridul will also be part of the activities among many more writers and artistes. Meanwhile, the ceremonial inauguration of the event happened on Friday at Rani Laxmibai Bhawan, Sector 38, with musical presentation, ‘Saaz Au Awaaz’, featuring renowned Sufi singer Bhuvan Sharma.

