Chandigarh: Literati is back with its hybrid 9th edition

With its message of hope, the ninth edition of the trilingual literature festival ‘Literati’ will kick off on Saturday.

With the pandemic abated, but not quite over, the festival, which is organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), will be held in a hybrid format with three sessions to be held at the UT Guest House, and the remaining to be conducted online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Literati21 shall open with a virtual inaugural session on December 11, it will shift to the offline mode at the UT Guest House on December 12 with the release of Gurjot Kaler’s book, The Battle Of Longewala, followed by a keynote address by actor Divya Dutta. A session will also be held on Rama’s Footsteps with Neelesh Kulkarni, after which Dolly Guleria and Sunaini Sharma will regale the audience.

The virtual session will be graced by authors such as Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Vandana Kohli, Esther David, Anil Swarup, Raza Mir, Jupinderjit Singh, Lily Swarn, Deepak Gupta Dr Archana Singh, Parinda Joshi, Jim Davidson, and Kishwar Desai.

On the theme this year, CLS chairperson and festival director Sumita Misra, says, “This year, the theme is ‘manifesting hope’ as long lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic has changed people’s perspective, and many writers have crafted words in poems and prose that have spelt hope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hope is a powerful word that represents faith and possibilities and that is what CLS had been instilling through its programmes over the years,” says author and TEDx speaker Vivek Atray.