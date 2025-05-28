Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Chandigarh: Lok Adalat on July 12

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The National Legal Services Authority, UT, will hold National Lok Adalat on July 12. The categories to be taken up are criminal compoundable offences, cases related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, motor accident claims, rent, consumer protection, matrimonial or family disputes, labour disputes, disputes related to public utility services such as electricity and water bills cases, etc., maintenance-related issues and other civil cases.

The office of the District Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh, can be contacted for getting cases listed in the National Lok Adalat for amicable settlement.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
