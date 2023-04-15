Panchkula police book duo for bid to extort 3.5 lakh from Nuh resident

Police are on the lookout for a Chandigarh resident and his female accomplice for trying to extort ₹3.5 lakh from a man by honey trapping him after approaching him through social media. The complainant said the accused had also blackmailed his acquaintance Sunil Kumar and manage to extort some money. (Getty Images)

The accused, Rishab Dev of Sector 40, Chandigarh, and Saloni Kashyap of Dehradun, have been booked under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act at the Sector 14 police station on the complaint of Noor Mohd, a resident of Haryana’s Nuh district.

Mohd had initially contacted the Nuh police, who transferred the case to Panchkula following investigation, as the extortion phone calls took place while Mohd was in Panchkula.

Mohd alleged that the duo connected with him through social media and made his obscene videos by honey trapping him. While threatening to circulate these videos, they were trying to extort ₹3.5 lakh from him.

The complainant said the accused had also blackmailed his acquaintance Sunil Kumar and manage to extort some money. Hailing from Panipat, Kumar is currently living in Sector 12-A.