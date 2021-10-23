Chandigarh: Man arrested for stealing friend’s car

A man was arrested after his friend alleged that he had stolen his car from outside a hotel at Dariya village in Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Abhinesh Chouhan (29), a resident of Aerocity, Sector-66, Mohali, told the police that he worked as a sales executive in a private company in Panchkula. He said on Wednesday, he and his friend Vipin Mehla checked into a hotel at Dariya village.

He said he had parked his car (registration number CH01BS 1467) outside the hotel. After having dinner, they went to sleep. When he woke up at 4 am, his friend was not there and his car keys and mobile were missing. He went to see his car, but it was missing. He called up Vipin, but he did not respond. He alleged that Vipin had taken away his car and phone.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered and Vipin has been arrested.