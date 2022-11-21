Chandigarh: Man arrested for strangling 18-year-old girl

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling an 18-year-old girl to death at her residence in Burail, Chandigarh Police said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old accused, a native of Bihar, was taken into custody on Saturday night and produced in a court on Sunday. As per the police, he used to live in the victim’s neighbourhood, but had recently shifted to another place.

The girl was reportedly killed after her mother, a domestic help, had left for work on Saturday morning. The police, who have secured the two-day custody of the accused, said he was seen leaving the victim’s house in a CCTV camera footage.

The FIR against him has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, while the police are awaiting the girl’s autopsy report to ascertain if she was assaulted sexually.

Investigating officials also suspect that the two were in a relationship and are probing to establish the motive behind the murder. The accused worked as a delivery man and his criminal record is being scrutinised.

Four nabbed for hacking 26-year-old man to death

Three months after a 26-year-old man was murdered while reportedly trying to rescue his friend in Kharar’s Barmajra village, Balongi police in Mohali arrested four accused on Saturday.

Those arrested are Gulshan and Purshotam of Barmajra, Suresh of Madanpur and Vikas of Delhi. They were sent in three-day police remand. The police had earlier nabbed Rohit of Uttar Pradesh in the case.

Bunty Sharma, a small-time money lender, was hacked to death by at least 15 persons on August 16. He was called by his friend, who was being thrashed by the accused. As Bunty intervened, the accused attacked him with swords, rods and bricks, his father Dev Raj Sharma had mentioned in his complaint.

Bunty’s sister had alleged that Kali Shooter, a jailed associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was the mastermind behind his murder. She claimed that Bunty had lent ₹15,000 to a man and Kali had been threatening him waive the loan.

However, as per the police, the victim was also facing two attempt to murder and drug cases in Mohali.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said Saturday arrests were made following a tip-off. “We have taken their police remand and will investigate the whereabouts of other accused, who will also be nabbed soon,” he added.

(With inputs from HTC Mohali)