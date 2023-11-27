Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Chandigarh: Man arrested with 12.7 grams heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2023 07:28 AM IST

A man was arrested with 12.7 grams of heroin near Hallo Majra light point on Saturday. The police team spotted the accused Lakhan, 32, of Mauli Complex acting suspiciously and apprehended him. Upon searching,12.7 grams of heroin were recovered from him.

Chandigarh man arrested with 12.7 grams heroin. (HT)

A case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Mauli Jagran police station.The accused was presented in court on Sunday and sent to one day police remand.

