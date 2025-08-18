Chandigarh man booked for 14-lakh visa fraud

A West Bengal resident has accused a Chandigarh-based immigration of cheating him of ₹14.25 lakh on the pretext of arranging overseas jobs for youths from his locality. The matter was reported to Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia, West Bengal, leading to the registration of Zero FIR. (HT photo for representation)

In his complaint, Sudhir Roy, a resident of Bhabanipur village in Nadia district, West Bengal, alleged that Rahit Gupta, who operates from C2A Group, SCO Number 230–231, 4th Floor, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, collected money in exchange for providing visas and overseas employment opportunities.

Roy stated that he was introduced to Gupta through his uncle and later visited his office in Chandigarh. Believing Gupta’s assurances, Roy and his uncle collected money from several families in their locality whose children were seeking jobs abroad. According to the complaint, payments were made in two instalments — ₹7.29 lakh on August 12, 2024, and ₹6.96 lakh on September 19, 2024 — totaling ₹14.25 lakh.

However, the visas provided later turned out to be fake. Despite repeated attempts to contact Gupta and personal visits to his office, Roy alleged that Gupta not only refused to return the money but also harassed him.

The matter was reported to Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia, West Bengal, leading to the registration of Zero FIR under Sections 318(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR has since been transferred to Police Station Sector-34, for further investigation.