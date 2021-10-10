Chandigarh man booked for abducting 15-year-old girl

A man has been booked for abducting a 15-year-old girl from Sector 44 in Chandigarh on the complaint of her father, police said on Saturday.

A resident of Burail in Sector 45, the complainant said his daughter is missing since October 8. A case under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.

In another case, three siblings, including a girl, who had left home to play went missing from Baltana in Zirakpur. A complaint in this regard was lodged by the aunt of the children.

The police have alerted their counterparts in different cities. The complainant said she takes care of the three children aged 8, 6 and 5. She said they had left at noon after lunch, but did not return.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing from Chandigarh. Her sister, a resident of Maloya, lodged a complaint with police, stating that she had gone missing from Sector 18 on October 7. A case under Section 363 of the IPC has been registered.