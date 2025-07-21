Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Chandigarh: Man booked for cow slaughter

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 07:50 am IST

The complainants handed over Noor Mohammed, along with the Activa and the meat, to the police team from police post Burail

A 60-year-old man was booked on charges of transporting beef meat after a complaint from members of the Gau Raksha Dal in Burail. According to the complaint, Amit Sharma, head of Gau Raksha Dal and resident of Burail, along with Harjinder Singh, claimed they had prior information about one Noor Mohammed allegedly supplying beef meat.

After preliminary inquiries, the police registered a case under Section 299 of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)
On July 19, they intercepted him near Sahib Traders, Burail, where he was reportedly carrying around 50kg of suspected beef in a large bag. The complainants handed over Noor Mohammed, along with the Activa and the meat, to the police team from police post Burail.

A team from the municipal corporation’s health department, led by Dr Ravinder Dhaliwal and veterinary inspector Dinesh Gautam, also reached the spot for verification. After preliminary inquiries, the police registered a case under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Noor Mohammed.

