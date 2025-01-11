Chandigarh: Man caught with drugs awarded 15-year jail

Over two years after a 38-year-old man was caught with 5 gm heroin and 12 vials of restricted Buprenorphine injections in Manimajra, a local court has sentenced him to 15 years in prison. The convict, Bhura, alias Vikar Ahmed, a resident of New Indira Colony, was also fined ₹ 1.5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per case files, Bhura was caught with the drugs near the Manimajra courts complex on August 18, 2022, following which police had booked him under Sections 21 and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A police team, led by sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, was patrolling the area, when they noticed a man quickly changing his direction and trying to escape on seeing cops. On suspicion, the police team had stopped him and questioned him. After frisking him, a green plastic envelope containing heroin and vials of Buprenorphine injections was recovered. He could not show any licence or permission letter to keep the narcotics.