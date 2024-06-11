 Chandigarh: Man climbs 200-ft tower in Sector 17, demands meeting with Punjab CM - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Man climbs 200-ft tower in Sector 17, demands meeting with Punjab CM

ByNaina Mishra
Jun 11, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Police and fire brigade personnel bring Jind resident down safely from mobile phone tower near bus stand after five hours

High drama prevailed in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 for five hours since 8.30am on Tuesday when a man climbed a 200-ft, demanding a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

A screen grab of the man atop the mobile tower in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
A screen grab of the man atop the mobile tower in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Police and fire brigade personnel brought the man, Vikram Singh, who belongs to Jind district in Haryana, safely down around 1.30pm from the tower located in the parking area between the police station and the bus stand in Sector 17.

Deputy superintendent of police, central, Gurmukh Singh said he had been communicating with Vikram Singh over phone regularly and finally convinced him to come down with the help of the fire brigade personnel.

He said Vikram was involved in a long-pending land dispute in Mansa district of Punjab and wanted to present his case before chief minister Mann for an early resolution.

Vikram alleged that he had visited police stations in Mansa and the adjoining Haryana district of Jind several times to lodge a complaint in the case but he was not being heard. He was hopeful that Mann’s intervention would expedite action.

After he was helped down the tower, Vikram was taken for a medical check-up.

Later, Chandigarh Police took Vikram to the Sector 3 residence of chief minister Mann for a meeting.

Chandigarh: Man climbs 200-ft tower in Sector 17, demands meeting with Punjab CM
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
