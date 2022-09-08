Chandigarh man held for stealing gym equipment

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing weight plates and other gym equipment from a vacant plot in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

The accused has been identified as Virender Kumar alias Bona (25) of Manimajra.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the owner of the plot, Jogindra Yadav of Deep Complex, Manimajra. He said the theft had taken place on the intervening night of September 4 and 5.

Police said Virender was arrested from a checkpost in Industrial Area, Phase 2, while he was going to sell the gym plates to a scrap dealer in an auto. Fifty-three of the stolen gym plates were recovered from him,

Police officials said that they will present the accused in court on Thursday and ask that he be sent to judicial custody.

A theft case has been registered against him.

Two thefts reported

Meanwhile, one Sandeep Soni of New Darshani Bagh, Manimajra, alleged that his laptop, headphones and a copy of his Aadhar card were stolen from his house between September 3 and September 4.

Also, one Nanhey of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, said that an unidentified person stole two mobile phones from his house on September 4.

Theft cases have been registered for both these incidents.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters

Two city residents reportedly fell prey to fraudsters. One Nitin Garg of Sector 42-B told police that he was cheated of ₹49,990 by an unidentified person who called him regarding updating his PAN card details on March 15. Also, a woman from Sector 49 was cheated of ₹3.86 lakh by unidentified persons through a website on February 1. Cheating cases have been registered in both incidents.

Tewari reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Mohali

Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tiwari, on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) at the meeting hall of the district administrative complex in Mohali. Tiwari reviewed the implementation of central and state government welfare schemes in the district and directed officials to use the funds received under them in a transparent manner.