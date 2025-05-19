Menu Explore
Chandigarh man held with 42 bottles of illegal liquor in Sector 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for possessing large quantity of illegal liquor. The accused, identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Sector 28-C, was arrested on May 17.

An FIR under Sections 61, 1, and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at police station, Sector 26. The accused was arrested on the spot and was later released on bail. (iStock)
According to police officials, a total of 42 bottles of liquor—comprising premium brands such as Ballantine’s, Rockford, 100 Pipers, Antiquity, VAT 69, and Magic Moments—were recovered from his possession. The seizure was made following a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Baljit Singh.

An FIR under Sections 61, 1, and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at police station, Sector 26. The accused was arrested on the spot and was later released on bail. Police are investigating the source of the illicit liquor and whether it was intended for sale.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man held with 42 bottles of illegal liquor in Sector 28
