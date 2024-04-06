Chandigarh: Man jumps off SCF roof to flee after theft bid, injures leg

In a dramatic turn of events, a man, who was trying to flee after attempting theft at an SCF in the Sector 22 market, jumped from the roof of the shop to escape, only to end up getting injured. Arvind told police that at 10.22 pm on Wednesday, Vikas Garg and Rajinder Garg, owners of PP Jeweller, informed him that a thief has climbed atop the roof of his shop, following which he immediately informed Chandigarh Police. (HT File Photo)

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Kholi village in Kharar, was taken to Government Multi-specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, by the police for treatment as he injured his leg.

Complainant Arvind Jain, 63, a resident of Sukhna Enclave, Kansal, Mohali, said he ran a business of ready-made garments in Sector 22-D, Chandigarh.

Arvind told police that at 10.22 pm on Wednesday, Vikas Garg and Rajinder Garg, owners of PP Jeweller, informed him that a thief has climbed atop the roof of his shop, following which he immediately informed police.

The thief jumped on the edge of Kohinoor Shop but was caught after he fell off the roof. During investigation it was found that the fibre door on the roof of the shop was broken. However, no item was found stolen. The accused is already involved in two theft cases registered in Rajpura, Punjab.

Police said the accused was sent to judicial custody. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 457 (house-trespass) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-17 police station.