Chandigarh: Man, juvenile held for burglary bid at bank

Police have arrested a Zirakpur resident and his juvenile accomplice for trying to break into an ATM and safe at UCO Bank, near Air Force Station, Behlana, on February 25 night.

The Zirakpur resident, Monu Ram, 25, was arrested from in front of the DRDO office in Phase 2, Ram Darbar. On his disclosure, his juvenile accomplice was also apprehended.

Police said they had recovered the tools and clothes used in the crime.

On February 28, the branch’s manager, Kavita Rani Singhal, had reported that on the intervening night between February 25 and 26, someone tried to break into the ATM and the safe after entering the bank through a window.

The accused had damaged the bank’s CCTV cameras, but failed to open the ATM that held ₹8.41 lakh and the safe that contained ₹15.42 lakh.

The accused were nabbed after police scrutinised the CCTV footage provided by the bank authorities and 12 Wing Air Force Station.

The minor accused was sent to the juvenile home and Ram to judicial custody.