Chandigarh man looking for missing wife found dead in Uttar Pradesh

A resident of Sector 38, who had left home on Sunday to look for his missing wife, was found dead in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained his wife and her paramour on murder charges.

The deceased was identified as Amit. His family members staged a protest outside their house in Sector 38 and sought action against the perpetrators.

The family said Amit had married Shivangi, also a resident of Sector 38, around six years ago. The couple has two sons – a five-year-old and a seven-month-old.

On June 25, Shivangi allegedly left home, saying that she was going to her parents’ house but did not return. On June 26, a person, identified as Shivam, allegedly took Amit along, stating that he knows about Shivangi’s whereabouts.

Sumit, the victim’s elder brother, claimed that his brother was taken to Shamli as part of a planned conspiracy and brutally stabbed to death.

Chandigarh police said a team has been dispatched to Shamli to probe the matter.

