Chandigarh man looking for missing wife found dead in Uttar Pradesh
A resident of Sector 38, who had left home on Sunday to look for his missing wife, was found dead in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained his wife and her paramour on murder charges.
The deceased was identified as Amit. His family members staged a protest outside their house in Sector 38 and sought action against the perpetrators.
The family said Amit had married Shivangi, also a resident of Sector 38, around six years ago. The couple has two sons – a five-year-old and a seven-month-old.
On June 25, Shivangi allegedly left home, saying that she was going to her parents’ house but did not return. On June 26, a person, identified as Shivam, allegedly took Amit along, stating that he knows about Shivangi’s whereabouts.
Sumit, the victim’s elder brother, claimed that his brother was taken to Shamli as part of a planned conspiracy and brutally stabbed to death.
Chandigarh police said a team has been dispatched to Shamli to probe the matter.
-
Student alleges molestation by Tripura MLA in Delhi
A student of a Delhi college, temporarily residing in Tripura Bhawan was allegedly molested by former Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday night, police said, adding they have registered a case against him. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the police received a complaint of molestation at Tripura Bhawan on Tuesday night. Jamatia could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.
-
Delhi Police hunt for man who smuggled abroad at least 500 stolen cellphones
The Delhi Police is on the lookout for a resident of Old Delhi, who is believed to be one of the biggest smugglers of stolen phones to countries outside India. Senior police officers identified Kashim by his first name, Kashim, and said he was a resident of Sadar Bazar. KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell), said the stolen phones were sent via courier mail to Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Gulf countries.
-
Video shows man harassing minor girl, police register case
Days after a video of a man abusing and threatening a minor girl over her religion went viral on social media, the special cell of Delhi Police has registered a case in the matter. Delhi Commission for Women said it had taken suo-motu cognizance of the viral video, after which the commission's chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police on June 26 seeking urgent action in the matter. The girl appears scared.
-
Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals
A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.
-
Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis
New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment. Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.
