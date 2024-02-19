Chandigarh man loses 27 lakh to online fraud

A Sector 48 resident lost ₹27 lakh in an online fraud after being lured by a fake trading company with promise of high returns. Chandigarh Police have registered a case of cheating based on the complaint. (iStock)

The victim Sachin Agarwal, a resident of Aastha Apartments, Sector 48, in his complaint, told the police that a fake trading company–KKRMF–contacted him through Telegram app on November 10, 2023, and cheated him of ₹27 lakh through online trading.

He stated that two persons by the name of Susan Thompson and Hardik Shah gave him their account numbers to transfer ₹4 lakh of which they assured ₹10,000 will be refunded as joining bonus. He stated that all members of the group were told that they will get a minimum 10% to 20% profit on their investments.

He added that a fake application created by them showed his account balance in trading app to be ₹5.1 lakh. He then added ₹1.5 lakh more. In the next two to three months, the complainant kept transferring more money in the hope that it would multiply.

He realised he was duped when he was removed from the groups.

A cheating case has been registered by the police.

According to the police, the fraudsters encouraged traders and investors to open DEMAT trading accounts and start transferring funds into accounts provided by them. They would also furnish links to unsafe application which kept displaying misleading numbers to assure the investor that their money was multiplying.