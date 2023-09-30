Chandigarh: Man molests 2 minor sisters, burns them with cigarette

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for molesting two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9, and burning them with a cigarette after they objected to his bad touch.

The accused, Dharminder, is a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. He is married and has a son. Police said he worked as a labourer and was addicted to alcohol. His family is currently away at Uttar Pradesh.

Dharminder was arrested on a complaint by the girls’ father. He said his elder daughter told him that she and her younger sister were playing near their house, when a man molested them.

As they tried to run away after objecting to the bad touch, the man pressed a lighted cigarette against their shoulders, inflicting burns. They somehow managed to escape and ran back home, where they alerted their father.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The siblings underwent medical examination at GMCH, Sector 32, and recorded their statements before a magistrate.

