Chandigarh: Man on the run after implicating bizman, lands in police net

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summons staff of Chandigarh police arrested a 66-year-old man who was on the run for six years in a case of implication of a businessman.

The accused was identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jailla, 66, hailing from Mukatsar, Punjab. “Jarnail had supplied drugs to be planted in the car of Bhagwan Singh, an accountant of businessman Sukhbir Singh Shergill,” said inspector Hari Om, in-charge PO and Summon Staff of Chandigarh police.

Jarnail was wanted in a case registered on June 16, 2016, under Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Sections 489 C (possession of counterfeit currency), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Maloya police station.

He was arrested from Kukrian village of Mukatsar on Wednesday.

“He was declared PO by the court on June 16, 2017 after he was never arrested in the case,” said inspector Hari Om, in-charge PO and Summon staff of Chandigarh police.

As per the police on June 6, 2016, police had received information that a person carrying opium was coming towards Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, in a Maruti car.

On information, he along with the police party reached there and apprehended a person named Bhagwan Singh. Bundles of currency notes, were also recovered during search.

During investigation, accused Bhagwan Singh disclosed that he is an accountant and was sent by his owner Sukhbir Singh Shergill. Thereafter Sukhbir Singh Shergill was asked to join investigation who disclosed that he had an enmity with Gurnihal Singh Pirzada, RK Sangwan, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, Narender Singh and Jatin Salwan, who were all later named all co-accused in the case.

During investigation it was found that a man Jatin Salwan was providing information to the police through inspector Tarsem Rana. During further investigation, Jatin Salwan disclosed that one Narender Singh who is resident of Ludhiana was also involved in the conspiracy to implicate Bhagwan Singh and Shergill.

After being arrested from Ludhiana, Narender disclosed that he had an old enmity with Shergill and that is why he along with Navjot Singh Dhaliwal and Lovepreet Kaur hatched a conspiracy to implicate him.

The phone calls records of Tarsem Rana, Jatin Salwan, Narinder Singh and Lovepreet Kaur also proved their hand in the conspiracy.