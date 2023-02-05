Chandigarh man opens link sent via SMS, loses 2 lakh

A resident of Sector 35, Bhavneet Singh Bhalla, lost ₹1.99 lakh to a cyber fraudster by clicking on a link sent via SMS, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

Bhalla told the police that he had on January 24 received the message stating that his bank account was suspended. “I was directed to click on the link provided in the SMS to update my PAN card details. After clicking on it, I got a mail informing that my IPIN has been reset. Later, ₹1.99 lakh was deducted from my bank account in four different transactions,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the cyber crime police station.

In a similar complaint lodged by Jagjit Singh of Sector 36, scamsters siphoned off ₹98,896 from his account after he clicked on a link to update his PAN card and shared his PIN with the accused.

Man duped of ₹70,000 in name of gift cards

Kapil Khanna of Sector 19 said he was duped of ₹70,000 in name of sending gift vouchers.

“I got a WhatsApp message on January 22 wherein a man claiming to be my managing partner stated that he would like to offer gift vouchers to his customers. He asked me to urgently buy gift cards from my UPI account and send him the codes. I sent him codes of 14 vouchers worth ₹5,000 each, but later found out that many other employees had also received similar requests,” he added.

A case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.

Fraudster posing as armyman takes away ₹65,000

Another Sector-35 resident who had listed his cycle on OLX, a trading platform, was duped by a fraudster posing as an armyman. Sanjay Tiwari said on February 1, the accused called him to buy his cycle for ₹4,500. “He told me to transfer ₹4,500 to his UPI account which he promised to return. He later convinced me to send more money and I ended up paying him ₹64,999 before realising that I was cheated,” he added.

An FIR under similar charges has been registered.