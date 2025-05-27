Chandigarh: Man robs 72-year-old woman inside her Sector 22 house

A 72-year-old woman, living alone in Sector 22-B, was allegedly robbed at knifepoint inside her house on Saturday night, moments after she returned home from a hospital visit. Police have begun collecting CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to trace the accused. They are also questioning individuals mentioned in the complaint. A case under Section 309 (2) (robbery) of the BNS has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused, who entered the house under mysterious circumstances, fled with a purse containing ₹70,000 in cash, important documents and a mobile phone, as per the victim, Harpreet Walia.

According to a complaint lodged by her brother-in-law, SS Bajwa, Harpreet was dropped home around 8.30 pm after a hospital visit. Bajwa and his wife, Harpreet’s sister, then left for their residence in Mohali.

However, within minutes, the family received a frantic call from a neighbour, who informed them that Harpreet had run over to his house, crying and terrified, claiming that an unknown man had entered her home and threatened her with a knife.

As per the complaint, the intruder forced his way in and demanded money. Acting swiftly, Harpreet managed to escape to the backyard of the house. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly ransacked the house, took her purse and fled the scene. The stolen purse contained ₹70,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and important personal documents.

The family expressed strong suspicion against a man named “Pandit”. Bajwa stated in his written complaint that they believe he may have been involved in the crime due to previous interactions.

“We had just dropped Harpreet home and were heading back to Mohali when we got the call. She was clearly in shock and afraid for her life,” said Bajwa, adding that it was fortunate she managed to escape any harm.

Police have begun collecting CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to trace the accused. They are also questioning individuals mentioned in the complaint. A case under Section 309 (2) (robbery) of the BNS has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.