Chandigarh man run over by BMW after brawl dies, driver booked
A 24-year-old youth, who was deliberately mowed down by a BMW car in Sector 22 following an altercation on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Following the death of the victim, Shubham of Dadumajra Colony, police arrested the BMW driver, Swapan Preet Singh, 26, of Nawanshahr, on Monday night. His car, bearing a Delhi registration number, was also impounded.
Police said Shubham and his friends were trying to book a cab on the road behind Hotel Sunbeam around 11.30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, Swapan Preet Singh braked his car too close to them to visit a nearby liquor vend, leading into an argument.
After fetching beer, Swapan returned to confront the group, before getting back in his car. He then drove the car into Shubham, driving for a distance with him hanging on the bonnet and then ran over him, police added.
Shubham was rushed to PGIMER, but died during treatment on Monday. Swapan is now facing a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.
-
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
-
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula
The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with Kaushal's husband on Sunday. Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
-
Now, driving without HSRPs in Chandigarh to invite up to ₹10,000 fine
After carrying out a month-long awareness campaign, the Chandigarh Traffic Police on Monday started issuing challans to vehicles plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP). On the first day, 16 challans were issued for the violation. While four-wheeler drivers will face a ₹5,000 fine for first-time offence and ₹10,000 the second time around, for two-wheelers, the fine amounts are ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.
-
Joint coordination team holds conference in Chandigarh to discuss cybercrime
The joint cybercrime coordination teams (JCCTs) constituted by Union ministry of home affairs under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) scheme for Chandigarh region comprising Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana (Mewat Belt), Punjab, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand (Jamtara Belt), UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh on Monday held a conference. Those in attendance included MHA special secretary VSK Kaumudi, adviser to UT administrator Dharam Pal among others.
-
Shooters push PU’s gold medal tally to 15 at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University's (PU) shooting team on Monday clinched three gold medals at the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru, pushing the varsity's gold medal tally to 15. The skeet mixed team, comprising Prabh Chahal and Parnaaz, and two teams competing in rapid fire team events were among the gold medal winners. Fencers representing the varsity also bagged two silver medals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics