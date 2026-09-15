Who is Elijah Mayes? Babysitter, 19, charged with murder after 11-month-old Grayson Walton found dead in Kentucky home

A 19-year-old was arrested after a missing 11-month-old baby was found dead inside a home in Kentucky. Officials with the Central City Police Department said that Elijah Mayes, the suspect, was supposed to be caring for Grayson Walton while the child’s father was at work. Elijah Mayes: Man charged with murder after 11-month-old Grayson Walton's death (Central City Police Department)

Who is Elijah Mayes? Mayes is from Central City and is facing multiple charges after Walton’s death.

The Central City Police Department said that officers responded to a disturbance call around 5:10 pm Saturday, September 12, in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, Walton’s father told police that his son had been left in the care of Mayes while he was at work, per Lex 18.

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According to police, Mayes initially told investigators that a family friend picked up the child around 10 pm Friday, September 11. However, when officers interviewed that person, they denied picking up the baby.

Later, a relative told investigators that they last saw Grayson with Mayes at a residence on Hillview Street in Cleaton on Friday.

Amid the investigation, police executed search warrants at properties in Central City and Cleaton. According to investigators, suspected Methamphetamine was found inside the Mayes’ Harrison Avenue home.

While searching a home in the 300 block of Hillview Street in Cleaton, officers found Grayson dead inside the residence.

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Mayes was arrested and then taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He has been charged with murder, first-degree criminal abuse, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The Central City Police Department extended its condolences to Grayson's family and loved ones. The investigation remains ongoing.