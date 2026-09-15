Who is Elijah Mayes? Babysitter, 19, charged with murder after 11-month-old Grayson Walton found dead in Kentucky home
Elijah Mayes was arrested and charged after missing 11-month-old baby Grayson Walton was found dead inside a home in Kentucky.
A 19-year-old was arrested after a missing 11-month-old baby was found dead inside a home in Kentucky. Officials with the Central City Police Department said that Elijah Mayes, the suspect, was supposed to be caring for Grayson Walton while the child’s father was at work.
Who is Elijah Mayes?
Mayes is from Central City and is facing multiple charges after Walton’s death.
The Central City Police Department said that officers responded to a disturbance call around 5:10 pm Saturday, September 12, in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, Walton’s father told police that his son had been left in the care of Mayes while he was at work, per Lex 18.
Also Read | Georgia pageant queen Trinity Poague, 18, arrested in death of boyfriend's 18-month-old son
According to police, Mayes initially told investigators that a family friend picked up the child around 10 pm Friday, September 11. However, when officers interviewed that person, they denied picking up the baby.
Later, a relative told investigators that they last saw Grayson with Mayes at a residence on Hillview Street in Cleaton on Friday.
Amid the investigation, police executed search warrants at properties in Central City and Cleaton. According to investigators, suspected Methamphetamine was found inside the Mayes’ Harrison Avenue home.
While searching a home in the 300 block of Hillview Street in Cleaton, officers found Grayson dead inside the residence.
Also Read | Who was Daniel St. Hubert? ‘Brooklyn Ripper’ who brutally stabbed 2 children, one fatally, dies in prison
Mayes was arrested and then taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He has been charged with murder, first-degree criminal abuse, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The Central City Police Department extended its condolences to Grayson's family and loved ones. The investigation remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More